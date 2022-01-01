WWE Royal Rumble 2010

Not Available

Royal Rumble (2010) was the twenty-third annual Royal RumblePPV. It took place on January 31, 2010 at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. As has been customary since 1993, the Royal Rumble match winner received a match at that year's WrestleMania, for his choice at either the WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, or the ECW Championship. The main event was the annual 30-competitor Royal Rumble match which featured wrestlers from all three brands. The primary match on the Raw brand was for the WWE Championship between champion Sheamus and Randy Orton. The primary match on the SmackDown brand was between The Undertaker and Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship. The featured match on the ECW brand was between Christian and Ezekiel Jackson for the ECW championship.