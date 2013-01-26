WWE Royal Rumble 2013

2013

Finally...The Rock has come back to the Royal Rumble! In his first title match in over 10 years, The Great One goes one-on-one with the longest reigning WWE Champion of the last quarter century, CM Punk. Plus Big Show looks to regain the World Heavyweight Championship from Alberto Del Rio in a ruthless Last Man Standing Match. And it's every man for himself when 30 Superstars collide for the opportunity to headline WrestleMania XXIX in the iconic Royal Rumble match. The Road to WrestleMania begins here, from the US Airways Center in Phoenix, Arizona....it's the 2013 WWE Royal Rumble!