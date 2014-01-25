WWE Royal Rumble 2014

2014

Royal Rumble (2014) is the twenty-seventh annual Royal Rumble professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by WWE. It will take place on January 26, 2014 at the Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It will be the first WWE pay-per-view in the 2014 line-up. The main event is scheduled to be Randy Orton defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against John Cena with winner by pinfall or submission only. The secondary main event will be the Royal Rumble itself, in which 30 wrestlers compete in a battle royal for a chance at the title at WrestleMania. Also on the card is Brock Lesnar vs Big Show.