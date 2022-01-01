WWE Royal Rumble 2016

Not Available

Royal Rumble 2016 was a professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by WWE. It took place on January 24, 2016 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. It was the 29th event under the Royal Rumble chronology and the first WWE pay-per-view of 2016. This was the fifth Royal Rumble to be held in the state of Florida after the 1990, 1991, 1995 and 2006 editions. It was the second Royal Rumble in Orlando since 1990 and the first pay-per-view event at Amway Center since it opened in 2010.