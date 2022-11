Not Available

The 33rd annual Royal Rumble event will be held at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas for the second year in a row. Aside from the yearly Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, this event will feature Becky Lynch defending her Raw Women's Championship against one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka, and Daniel Bryan will be facing "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship.