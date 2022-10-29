WWE Shawn Michaels - My Journey

Not Available

The Heartbreak Kid is one of the most celebrated and talented superstars in the history of Sports Entertainment. Shawn Michaels’ career has spanned more than 25 years and has produced one great match after another, earning him his “Showstopper” moniker. Now fans can relive this superlative career with Shawn Michaels: His 25 Greatest Matches, a 3-disc set with more than nine hours of matches. This DVD presents Michaels’ great bouts from every phase of his life, from early tag-team matches as a member of the Rockers through his highly decorated championship reigns. The matches include new commentary and reflections from the Showstopper himself, as well as partners and adversaries throughout the years.