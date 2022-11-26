WWE: Starrcade - The Essential Collection

Not Available

For close to two decades, it was the signature event – first in NWA, then WCW. Some of the greatest Superstars in wrestling history had defining moments at the event. Starrcade may be gone, but fans of sports entertainment continue to celebrate its rich tradition and lasting legacy. Now, for the first time on DVD, the greatest matches of Starrcade are collected in a 3-disc set, along with a new and exclusive documentary exploring the 18-year history of the event, including comments from Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Magnum TA, Road Warrior Animal, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, David Crockett, and others.