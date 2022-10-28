WWE Stone Cold Steve Austin - What?

Not Available

No matter how beloved a wrestling superstar becomes, there is always a point during his career when he turns heel. Hulk Hogan did it, the Rock did it, but no one did it better than Stone Cold Steve Austin in 2001. The beer-swilling, bird-flipping "Bionic Redneck" went from trailer-trash American hero to a hated, vicious psychopath, and as this DVD proves, he loved every minute of it. Stone Cold Steve Austin: What? covers all of the major events of Austin's yearlong heel period, from his shocking turn at WrestleMania 17 (the conclusion of a bloody, legendary match with the Rock) to his alliance with Vince McMahon and Triple H to his reign of chair-bashing terror over the entire WWE roster (women and announcers included). All of it is narrated by Austin from his ranch, and he offers droll insight into his character. The DVD also contains a ton of solid extras, including complete matches with Triple H and Ricky Steamboat. It's a must for any Austin fan. --Dave McCoy