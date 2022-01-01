WWE SummerSlam 1998

Not Available

SummerSlam (1998) was the eleventh annual SummerSlam and the fourth presented by Stridex. It took place on August 30, 1998 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The main event a Singles match for the WWF Championship between Steve Austin and The Undertaker. The main match on the undercard featured a ladder match for the WWF Intercontinental Championship between Triple H and The Rock. Other matches include a hair vs hair match between X-Pac and Jeff Jarrett and a Lion's Den match between Ken Shamrock and Owen Hart.