WWE SummerSlam 2000

Not Available

SummerSlam (2000) was the thirteenth annual SummerSlam PPV. The event was presented by Chef Boyardee and took place on August 27, 2000 at the Raleigh Entertainment and Sports Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The main event was a Triple Threat match for the WWF Championship involving champion The Rock, Triple H, and Kurt Angle. One of the predominant matches on the undercard was Kane versus The Undertaker. Another featured match was the first Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the Tag Team Championship involving champions Edge and Christian, The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff), and The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von).