WWE SummerSlam 2003

Not Available

SummerSlam (2003) was a PPV presented by Stacker 2's YJ Stinger. It took place on August 24, 2003 at the America West Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. It was the 16th annual SummerSlam event and starred wrestlers from the Raw and SmackDown! brands. The first main event was an Elimination Chamber match featuring wrestlers from the Raw brand.. World Heavyweight Champion Triple H defended his title against Chris Jericho, Goldberg, Kevin Nash, Randy Orton, and Shawn Michaels. The other main event featured SmackDown!'s WWE Champion Kurt Angle defending against challenger Brock Lesnar in a singles match. There was a No Holds Barred match between Kane and Rob Van Dam. and a Fatal Four Way for the US Champioship between Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit, Rhyno, and Tajiri.