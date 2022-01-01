WWE SummerSlam 2004

Not Available

SummerSlam (2004) was the seventeenth annual SummerSlam PPV. It was presented by Stacker 2's YJ Stinger and took place on August 15, 2004 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario and featured talent from the Raw and SmackDown! brands. The main match on the Raw brand was Chris Benoit versus Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship. The predominant match on the SmackDown! brand was John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL) versus The Undertaker for the WWE Championship. The featured matches on the undercard included Kurt Angle versus Eddie Guerrero and Triple H versus Eugene.