WWE SummerSlam 2005

SummerSlam (2005) was the eighteenth annual SummerSlam professional wrestling PPV event. It was presented by THQ's WWE Day of Reckoning 2 and took place on August 21, 2005 at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C. featured talent from the Raw and SmackDown! brands. The main match on the Raw brand was Hulk Hogan versus Shawn Michaels. The predominant match on the SmackDown brand was a No Holds Barred match for the World Heavyweight Championship between Batista and John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL). Another primary match on the Raw brand was for the WWE Championship between John Cena and Chris Jericho. The main match on the undercard featured a Ladder match for the custody of Dominick between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero.