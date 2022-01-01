WWE SummerSlam 2006

Not Available

SummerSlam (2006) was the nineteenth annual SummerSlam PPV. It took place on August 20, 2006 at the TD Banknorth Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, and featured performers from the Raw, SmackDown!, and ECW brands. This marked the first inter-brand pay-per-view to feature the ECW brand. The main match on the Raw brand was Edge versus John Cena for the WWE Championship. The featured match on the SmackDown! brand was King Booker versus Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship. The primary match on the ECW brand was The Big Show versus Sabu in an Extreme rules match for the ECW World Championship. The featured matches on the undercard included D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) versus Vince and Shane McMahon) and Hulk Hogan versus Randy Orton.