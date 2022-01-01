WWE SummerSlam 2007

Not Available

SummerSlam (2007) was the twentieth annual SummerSlam PPV. It was presented by THQ's Stuntman Ignition. It took place on August 26, 2007 at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey and featured talent from each of WWE's three brands: Raw, SmackDown, and ECW. The main feud, heading into the event from the Raw brand was between John Cena and Randy Orton. From SmackDown, the predominant feud was between The Great Khali and Batista. After Khali defeated Batista and Kane in a Triple Threat match, a match between three wrestlers contested under standard rules, Theodore Long booked Khali to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Batista at SummerSlam. The primary feud from ECW was between John Morrison and CM Punk. By defeating Morrison in a 15 Minutes of Fame match, Punk became the number one contender to the ECW Championship at SummerSlam.