WWE SummerSlam 2009

SummerSlam (2009) was a PPV which took place on August 23, 2009 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California and was presented by 7-Eleven. It was the 22nd annual SummerSlam event. The main events of the evening included: CM Punk challenging World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Hardy in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the title, John Cena challenging WWE Champion Randy Orton for the title, William Regal challenging ECW Champion Christian for the title, and D-Generation X's Triple H and Shawn Michaels versus The Legacy's Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase. Other matches featured on the show were WWE Intercontinental Champion Rey Mysterio versus Dolph Ziggler, Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) against Jack Swagger, Chris Jericho and The Big Show defending the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship against Cryme Tyme, and Kane facing The Great Khali.