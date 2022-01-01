WWE SummerSlam 2010

Not Available

SummerSlam (2010) was a PPV that took place on August 15, 2010 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California for the second consecutive year. It was the 23rd annual SummerSlam event. The main event focused on the invasion of The Nexus into the WWE. Team WWE (John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Chris Jericho, Bret Hart, R-Truth, and John Morrison) fought The Nexus (Wade Barrett, Justin Gabriel, Heath Slater, David Otunga, Michael Tarver, Skip Sheffield, and Darren Young) in a seven-on-seven elimination match. Other matches included Kane defending the World Heavyweight Championship from Rey Mysterio, Sheamus defending the WWE Championship from Randy Orton with stipulations to prevent interference, Big Show versus the Straight Edge Society in a 3 on 1 handicap match, and Dolph Ziggler defending the IC Title from Kofi Kingston in a singles match.