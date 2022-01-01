WWE SummerSlam 2014

Not Available

SummerSlam (2014) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by WWE. It took place on August 17, 2014 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.[1] It was the twenty-seventh annual SummerSlam, and the sixth consecutive event held at the Staples Center. This was the first pay-per-view in which the promotional poster incorporated the new WWE logo. Eight professional wrestling matches were scheduled on the event's main card and one match took place on the pre-show, which was streamed on the WWE Network.