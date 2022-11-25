WWE SummerSlam 2015

Not Available

The biggest event of the summer just got hotter when SummerSlam returns to the east coast and invades Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY! The Undertaker attempts to avenge the most historic defeat in WWE history when he rises from the ashes to challenge Brock Lesnar. Plus, in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Seth Rollins battles United States Champion John Cena in a winner takes all match, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose battle The Wyatt Family, and much more on the biggest night of the summer!