SummerSlam is the thirty-second professional wrestling pay-per-view under the SummerSlam banner and is a WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw, SmackDown, and 205 Live brands. The event took place on August 11, 2019, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This is the second event held in this particular venue (the other time being the 2004 event).