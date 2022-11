Not Available

Super ShowDown (2019) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network event, produced by WWE for their Raw, SmackDown, and 205 Live brands. It took place on June 7, 2019, at the King Abdullah Sports City's King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.[2] It was the second WWE event promoted under the Super ShowDown chronology and the third event under WWE's 10-year partnership supporting Saudi Vision 2030.