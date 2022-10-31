WWE Superstar Collection: Shawn Michaels

Not Available

WWE Superstars Collection: Shawn Michaels He is one of the most revered Superstars in the history of sports entertainment. Spanning a quarter century, Shawn Michaels's career was punctuated by countless accolades including multiple reigns with every major championship, and timeless matches that revolutionized the industry. The Main Event, The Icon, The Showstopper, Mr. WrestleMania and most recently Mr. Hall of Fame has truly influenced a generation of fans. Now in this special collection, relive these show-stealing classics from his final run in WWE, including his one last stand with Triple H in DX and his emotional final match at WrestleMania XXVI.