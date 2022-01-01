WWE Survivor Series 1993

1993

Survivor Series 1993 took place on Thanksgiving Eve, November 24, 1993 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The event featured four tag-team elimination matches and a bout for the Smoky Mountain Wrestling Tag Team Championship. The main event match saw the All-Americans, a team of face wrestlers from the United States, competing against the Foreign Fanatics, a team of heels that represented other countries. In an undercard match, four members of the Hart family competed against Shawn Michaels and a group of masked men. The original plan was for the Harts to face Jerry Lawler, with whom they were feuding, but Lawler was not able to appear at the event.