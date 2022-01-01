1993

WWE Survivor Series 1993

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 23rd, 1993

Studio

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Survivor Series 1993 took place on Thanksgiving Eve, November 24, 1993 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The event featured four tag-team elimination matches and a bout for the Smoky Mountain Wrestling Tag Team Championship. The main event match saw the All-Americans, a team of face wrestlers from the United States, competing against the Foreign Fanatics, a team of heels that represented other countries. In an undercard match, four members of the Hart family competed against Shawn Michaels and a group of masked men. The original plan was for the Harts to face Jerry Lawler, with whom they were feuding, but Lawler was not able to appear at the event.

Cast

Mark CalawayThe Undertaker
Lawrence Wendell PfohlLex Luger
Rick SteinerHimself
Scott SteinerHimself
William MoodyPaul Bearer
Rodney AnoaiYokozuna

