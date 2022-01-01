WWE Survivor Series 1994

Not Available

Survivor Series took place on Thanksgiving Eve, November 23, 1994 at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. It was also the last Survivor Series to take place on the traditional Thanksgiving/Thanksgiving Eve date the show had always occupied since its inception. Two main event matches were held; in the first, Bob Backlund faced Bret Hart for the WWF Championship in a submission match. In the other main event, The Undertaker went up against Yokozuna in a casket match. The event also featured three elimination matches and two singles matches. Razor Ramon led The Bad Guys against Diesel's team of The Teamsters. Doink the Clown teamed with three midgets to form Clowns R' Us in a match against The Royal Family, composed of Jerry Lawler and three midgets. Lex Luger led Guts and Glory against the Million Dollar Corporation team, which was managed by Ted DiBiase.