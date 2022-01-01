WWE Survivor Series 1997

Not Available

Survivor Series (1997) was the eleventh annual Survivor Series.. It was the third consecutive Survivor Series presented by Milton Bradley's Karate Fighters, and took place on November 9, 1997 at the Molson Centre in Montreal, Quebec. The tagline "Gang Rulz" refers to the various wrestling stables that feuded with each other coming to this event. The main event was a standard wrestling match for the WWF Championship, in which Bret Hart defended the title against Shawn Michaels. It would be the last of three WWF Championship matches between the two, who had previously headlined the 1992 Survivor Series and WrestleMania XII together. The infamous "Montreal Screwjob" occurred during this event.