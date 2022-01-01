WWE Survivor Series 1998

Not Available

Survivor Series (1998) was the twelfth annual Survivor Series. It was presented by Nestlé Crunch and took place on November 15, 1998 at the Kiel Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Fourteen matches were scheduled on the event's card, a noticeably higher number than most pay-per-view events because the main focus of the card was a tournament for the vacant WWF Championship titled Deadly Game. It was the first tournament held with the WWF Championship on the line in ten years, the last being at WrestleMania IV. Aside from the tournament, two other championship matches occurred: the first defense of the WWF Women's Championship since it had been reactivated and a triple threat tag team match for the WWF Tag Team Championship. This event was also the first Survivor Series not to feature the traditional Survivor Series elimination-style tag team match.