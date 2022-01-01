WWE Survivor Series 1999

Not Available

Survivor Series (1999) was the thirteenth annual Survivor Series PPV. It was presented by Rent-A-Center, and took place on November 14, 1999 at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The main event was a Triple Threat match–a non-elimination match involving Triple H, The Big Show and The Rock for the WWF Championship. The Big Show was a replacement for Stone Cold Steve Austin, who had been run down by a car earlier in the night. The undercard featured New Age Outlaws versus Al Snow and Mankind for the WWF Tag Team Championship, Chyna versus Chris Jericho for the WWF Intercontinental Championship, Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle in his WWF in-ring debut against Shawn Stasiak and several Survivor Series elimination tag team matches.