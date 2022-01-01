WWE Survivor Series 2000

Not Available

Survivor Series (2000) was the fourteenth annual Survivor Series PPV. It was presented by 3DO's Warriors of Might and Magic and took place on November 19, 2000 at the Ice Palace in Tampa, Florida. The main event was a No NQ match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H which spilled to the backstage area. The undercard featured Dudley Boyz and Hardy Boyz versus Edge and Christian and Right to Censor in a four-on-four Survivor Series elimination match, Kurt Angle versus The Undertaker for the WWF Championship, Ivory versus Lita for the WWF Women's Championship, The Rock versus Rikishi, William Regal versus Hardcore Holly for the WWF European Championship, Kane versus Chris Jericho, The Radicalz versus D-Generation X in a four-on-four Survivor Series elimination match and Steve Blackman, Crash Holly and Molly Holly versus T & A and Trish Stratus in a Six Person Mixed Tag match.