WWE Survivor Series 2004

Survivor Series (2004) was the eighteenth annual Survivor Series PPV. It was presented by Microsoft's Xbox and took place on November 14, 2004 at the Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio and starred talent from both the Raw and SmackDown! brands. The main match on the Raw brand was a 4 on 4 Survivor Series match, a type of elimination match, between Team Orton (Randy Orton, Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho, and Maven) and Team Triple H (Triple H, Edge, Batista, and Snitsky). The predominant match on the SmackDown! brand was John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL) versus Booker T for the WWE Championship. The primary match on the undercard was a 4 on 4 Survivor Series match between Team Guerrero (Eddie Guerrero, The Big Show, Rob Van Dam, and John Cena) and Team Angle (Kurt Angle, Carlito, Luther Reigns and Mark Jindrak).