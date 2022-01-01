WWE Survivor Series 2006

Not Available

Survivor Series (2006) was a PPV presented by THQ's WWE SmackDown vs Raw 2007. It was the twentieth annual Survivor Series event, and it took place on November 26, 2006 at the Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main match on the SmackDown brand was King Booker versus Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship. The main match on the Raw and ECW brand was Team Cena (John Cena, Bobby Lashley, Kane, Sabu and Rob Van Dam) versus Team Big Show (Big Show, Test, Finlay, Montel Vontavious Porter and Umaga) in a 5 on 5 Survivor Series match. The primary match on the SmackDown brand was Chris Benoit versus Chavo Guerrero for the WWE United States Championship. The other main match was Team DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Jeff Hardy, CM Punk and Matt Hardy) versus Team Rated-RKO (Edge, Randy Orton, Johnny Nitro, Mike Knox and Gregory Helms) in a 5 on 5 Survivor Series match.