WWE Survivor Series 2007

Survivor Series (2007) was a PPV which took place on November 18, 2007 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. It was presented by THQ's WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2008. It was the 21st annual Survivor Series and starred wrestlers from the Raw, SmackDown!, and ECW brands. The main event featured SmackDown wrestlers in a Hell in a Cell match where World Heavyweight Champion Batista defended against challenger The Undertaker. In Raw's main match, Randy Orton fought Shawn Michaels in a singles match, while in ECW's prime match, ECW Champion CM Punk defended his title against John Morrison and The Miz in a Triple Threat match. Two matches were on the undercard. The first was a singles match featuring The Great Khali vs. Hornswoggle. The other featured Team Triple H (Triple H, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio and Kane) wrestling Team Umaga (Umaga, Mr. Kennedy, Montel Vontavious Porter, Finlay and Big Daddy V) in an inter-brand five-on-four Survivor Series elimination tag team match.