WWE Survivor Series 2008

Not Available

Survivor Series (2008) was a PPV that took place on November 23, 2008 at the TD Banknorth Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, It was presented by THQ's WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2009. The event, the 22nd Survivor Series, featured talent from WWE's all three brands, Raw, SmackDown and ECW. The main event was for the World Heavyweight Championship between John Cena, and the champion, Chris Jericho. Another match on the event was the SmackDown main event, which saw Edge, Vladimir Kozlov, and the champion Triple H, in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Championship. The undercard matches included The Undertaker versus The Big Show in a Casket Match and three five-on-five elimination tag team matches.