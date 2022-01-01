WWE Survivor Series 2010

Survivor Series (2010) was a PPV that took place on November 21, 2010 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. It was the 24th annual Survivor Series event. The main event was a Pinfall and submissions only match for the WWE Championship between defending champion Randy Orton and Wade Barrett with John Cena as the special guest referee. A second main event was a singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship between Kane and Edge. An annual 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match between Team Mysterio (Mysterio, Kofi, Chris Masters, Big Show, and MVP) and Team Del Rio (Alberto Del Rio, Tyler Reks, Drew McIntyre, Swagger, and Cody Rhodes).
View Full Cast >