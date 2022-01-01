WWE Survivor Series 2010

Not Available

Survivor Series (2010) was a PPV that took place on November 21, 2010 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. It was the 24th annual Survivor Series event. The main event was a Pinfall and submissions only match for the WWE Championship between defending champion Randy Orton and Wade Barrett with John Cena as the special guest referee. A second main event was a singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship between Kane and Edge. An annual 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match between Team Mysterio (Mysterio, Kofi, Chris Masters, Big Show, and MVP) and Team Del Rio (Alberto Del Rio, Tyler Reks, Drew McIntyre, Swagger, and Cody Rhodes).