WWE Survivor Series 2020

Not Available

WWE's annual Thanksgiving tradition showcases the battle for brand supremacy as champions & competitors from both Raw and SmackDown collide. This includes the Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day taking on the SmackDown Tag Team Champions the Street Profits, the Raw Women's Champion Asuka taking on Sasha Banks, as well as the Universal Champion "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns versus the WWE Champion "The Viper" Randy Orton. This year also sees The Undertaker celebrating 30 years' worth of truly iconic moments.