The Superstars of Raw, SmackDown, and ECW all battle to be the ultimate survivors! For the 23rd consecutive year, the Superstars of WWE come together for Survivor Series. Its unique 5-on-5 elimination matches have always been favorites among WWE fans and this year will see some unique teams built and destroyed. Many of the biggest superstars in WWE look to leave an indelible mark on the sports entertainment landscape.