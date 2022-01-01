WWE The Bash 2009

Not Available

The Bash was a PPV presented by Gillette's Fusion Power, which took place on June 28, 2009 at the ARCO Arena in Sacramento, California. This was the sixth show in WWE's production lineage for The Great American Bash event (twentieth overall) and the only one to be referred to as The Bash. Two title defenses included a 3 Stages of Hell match for the WWE Championship featuring Triple H and Randy Orton and the World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk defending against Jeff Hardy. John Cena fought The Miz in their first official matchup, ECW Champion Tommy Dreamer defended his title against Christian, Jack Swagger, Finlay, and Mark Henry in a Championship Scramble match, Chris Jericho wagered the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio's mask, Dolph Ziggler versus The Great Khali in a No Disqualification match, The Colóns defended the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Legacy and Edge and Chris Jericho, and Michelle McCool challenged Melina for the WWE Women's Championship.