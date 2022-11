Not Available

The phrase Saturday Night s Main Event means the biggest WWE Superstars of the 80s and 90s fighting memorable battles along with humorous and unique vignettes. For the first time ever, the greatest matches in the 18-year history of the event come to DVD with The Best of Saturday Night s Main Event. This 3-disc set includes more than 30 matches, as well as humorous vignettes, interviews, and Superstar recollections of what Saturday Night s Main Event meant to them.