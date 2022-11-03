WWE The Big Event

1986

The Big Event was a Canada-only professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), which took place on August 28, 1986, at the Exhibition Stadium in Toronto, Ontario. The event drew a legitimate crowd of 74,000 fans which was an outdoor attendance record at the time. The event set an attendance record for a wrestling show that would not be beaten until WrestleMania III. The main event heading into the event was between WWF Champion Hulk Hogan and Paul Orndorff for the WWF Championship.