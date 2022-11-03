1986

WWE The Big Event

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 26th, 1986

Studio

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

The Big Event was a Canada-only professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), which took place on August 28, 1986, at the Exhibition Stadium in Toronto, Ontario. The event drew a legitimate crowd of 74,000 fans which was an outdoor attendance record at the time. The event set an attendance record for a wrestling show that would not be beaten until WrestleMania III. The main event heading into the event was between WWF Champion Hulk Hogan and Paul Orndorff for the WWF Championship.

Cast

Lou AlbanoCaptain Lou Albano
André the GiantGiant Machine
Ted ArcidiHimself
Brian BlairB. Brian Blair
Jim BrunzellJumpin' Jim Brunzell
King Kong BundyKing Kong Bundy

View Full Cast >

Images