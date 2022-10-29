WWE: The Destruction Of The Shield

Not Available

They were united front against injustice, a ruthless band of brothers lurking in the shadows ready to attack and conqeur as one. Then they crumbled apart at the apex of their dominance. The Shield may be no more, but Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are still taking WWE by storm as individuals. In this behind the scenes exposé, get a first hand account of the popular trio's rise and downfall, and follow each former member on the road to the biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam!