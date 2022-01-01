WWE The Great American Bash 2004

Not Available

The Great American Bash (2004) was the 15th Great American Bash professional wrestling pay-per-view event, and the first produced by World Wrestling Entertainment. The event, presented by Subway, took place on June 27, 2004 at the Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia and was a SmackDown! brand-exclusive event. The main event was a Handicap match between The Dudley Boyz and The Undertaker. One of the featured matches on the undercard was a Texas Bullrope match for the WWE Championship between John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL) and champion Eddie Guerrero. Another primary match on the undercard was Rey Mysterio versus Chavo Guerrero for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.