WWE The Rock - Just Bring It!

The Rock, the most electrifying man in sports-entertainment, brings it to you! Just Bring It! epitomizes how The Rock feels about life. Whatever the challenge, he always says... Just Bring It! It's time to go one-on-one with the "Great One"! Includes highlights from his most significant matches of the past year (June 2000-August 2001). Follow The Rock on the road and get insight into the dedication and attitude that make him one of the best the World Wrestling Federation has ever seen. Then go behind the scenes of the filming of Universal Pictures' The Scorpion King starring The Rock. When it's all over, you'll understand why The Rock says... Just Bring It!