THE ROCK: THE MOST ELECTRIFYING MAN IN SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT - VOL. 2 chronicles the greatest matches in Rock's historic WWE career. Relive some of the most significant bouts in the Great One's career. Volume 2 covers from mid-1999 through early 2002, including battles with Triple H, Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and Chris Jericho, as well as a pair of Steel Cage Matches.