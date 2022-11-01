WWE: The Twisted, Disturbed Life of Kane

Not Available

For more than ten years, Kane has cut a fiery swath of destruction through World Wrestling Entertainment. Whether cheered or booed, Kane has been one of the most popular superstars of WWE, battling his brother Undertaker, fighting the equally deranged Mick Foley, and countless other battles against Edge, Matt Hardy, Triple H, Big Show, Shawn Michaels, and more. He has held both the WWE and ECW championships. Now, for the first time ever, fans can purchase The Best of Kane, a 3-DVD set that collects the greatest matches in the Big Red Monster's history.