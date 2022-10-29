WWE The Wrestling Classic

Not Available

The Wrestling Classic was a World Wrestling Federation (WWF) pay-per-view (PPV) event that took place on November 7, 1985 from the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois. The main event was the finals of a 16-man tournament where Junkyard Dog defeated Randy Savage. The undercard featured a 16-man single-elimination tournament, Hulk Hogan versus Roddy Piper for the WWF Championship and a contest where Michael Hamley won a Rolls Royce.