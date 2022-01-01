WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2010

Not Available

TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs (2010) was the second annual TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). It took place on December 19, 2010, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Seven matches were contested at the event. In the main event, John Cena versus Wade Barrett in a Chairs match. Other matches included The Miz against Randy Orton in a Tables match. Dolph Ziggler against Jack Swagger and Kofi Kingston in a Triple Threat Ladder match, while Edge, Kane, Rey Mysterio and Alberto Del Rio contested in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match.