WWE TLC: Tables Ladders & Chairs 2009

TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs (2009) was the first annual TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs PPV. It took place on December 13, 2009 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Each main match contained a stipulation utilizing tables, ladders and chairs as legal weapons. The primary matches included Christian challenging Shelton Benjamin in a Ladder match for the ECW Championship, Sheamus challenging John Cena in a Tables match for the WWE Championship, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, The Undertaker, defending his title against Batista in a Chair match and the main event, where Chris Jericho and The Big Show defended against D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship. Other matches in the card included John Morrison versus Drew McIntyre for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Michelle McCool versus Mickie James for the WWE Women's Championship and Randy Orton versus Kofi Kingston.