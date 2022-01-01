WWE TLC: Tables Ladders & Chairs 2010

Not Available

TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs (2010) was a PPV that took place on December 19, 2010 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. It was the second annual TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs event. The main event was a non-title Chairs match between John Cena and Wade Barrett. Kane defended the World Heavyweight Championship in a Four-Way TLC match against Edge, Alberto Del Rio, and Rey Mysterio while The Miz defended the WWE Championship against Randy Orton in a Tables match. Other matches include a Ladder match between John Morrison and King Sheamus to determine the number 1 contendership for the WWE Championship, a Tag Team Title rematch between Santino Marella with Vladimir Kozlov against Just Gabriel and Heath Slater, and a Triple Threat Ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship between defending champ Dolph Ziggler, Kofi Kingston, and Jack Swagger.