WWE TLC: Tables Ladders & Chairs 2011

Carnage reigns supreme at the last event of 2011: WWE TLC. The Pay-Per-View extravaganza which legalizes the use of Tables, Ladders, and Chairs!Former clique members Triple H and Kevin Nash face each other in a Ladder Match with a sledgehammer hanging above the ring—whoever can climb up and grab the weapon, can inflict massive damage without ramifications. Two behemoths collide when World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry and Big Show lock horns in a slug fest of gigantic proportions with each looking to maim his opponent with chairs, and "The Best in the World" CM Punk must fend off both Alberto Del Rio and The Miz in a chaotic Triple Threat TLC Match for the WWE title that will test the physical and mental limits of all three men. TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs (2011) was the third annual TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs PPV. It took place on December 18, 2011 at the 1st Mariner Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.