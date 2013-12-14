WWE TLC Tables Ladders & Chairs 2013

2013

TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs was a professional wrestling PPV which took place on December 15, 2013, at the Toyota Center in Houston. The main event was a title unification match between Randy Orton and John Cena in a TLC match for the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship. The titles were hung above the ring with the winner (the first to retrieve them) winning the newly dubbed WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Also on the car was a 3 on 1 Handicap match between the Wyatt Family & Daniel Bryan, The Miz vs Kofi Kingston in a No DQ match, R-Truth vs Brodus Clay, Big E Langston defending the Intercontinental Championship against Damien Sandow, AJ Lee defending the Divas Championship against Natalya, CM Punk vs The Shield in a 3 on 1 Handicap match, and a Fatal Fourway Tag Team Elimination match for the WWE Tag Team Titles between defending champs Cody Rhodes & Goldust and The Real Americans, Big Show & Mysterio, and Ryback & Curtis Axel.