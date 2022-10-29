WWE Tribute to the Troops 2014

Not Available

WWE Tribute to the Troops is an annual event held by WWE together with Armed Forces Entertainment in December around Christmas since 2003 as a way of honoring the men and women of the United States Armed Forces serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. Selected WWE wrestlers and employees travel to the said countries and interact with the members of the U.S. Military for at least three days. The WWE wrestlers regularly visit military camps, bases, and hospitals, including the Walter Reed Army Medical Center and Bethesda Naval Hospital, during their travels to bolster the morale of the troops.[1] WWE then holds a special wrestling show with the troop members in attendance for free. The show features matches involving selected Superstars and Divas from both Raw and SmackDown. The company then airs the matches, as well as videos highlighting their interaction with the members of the military, in a special televised program of the same title.